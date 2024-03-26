EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Featured In "Persona Non Grata" ToneHub Playthrough (Video)

STL Tones has shared a playthrough video featuring Exodus guitarist Gary Holt performing the title track from the band's Persona Non Grata album, released in 2021. Check it out below.

Below is the STL Tones video interview with Holt, where he talks in-depth on what to expect from his ToneHub expansion pack, along with his unlikely start as a guitarist, musical heroes, his current gear of choice, and why at the end of the day all that matters is the almighty riff.

Holt: "I got started in the music industry after I met Kirk Hammett (Metallica). We became really good friends; I was his guitar roadie at first. One day he asked me if I wanted to learn a chord, and then he taught me some random Rolling Stones song; I can't remember what it was. Six months later I was in the band. We were at a rehearsal and he asked me if I wanted to play a song, and I played Judas Priest's 'Grinder'. It was the first song I ever played with Exodus, and they asked me if I wanted to join (the band). Been there ever since."