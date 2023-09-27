EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Featured In "Prescribing Horror" ToneHub Playthrough (Video)

STL Tones has shared a playthrough video featuring Exodus guitarist Gary Holt performing "Prescribing Horror" from the band's Persona Non Grata album, released in 2021. Check it out below.

Below is the STL Tones video interview with Holt, where he talks in-depth on what to expect from his ToneHub expansion pack, along with his unlikely start as a guitarist, musical heroes, his current gear of choice, and why at the end of the day all that matters is the almighty riff.

Holt: "I got started in the music industry after I met Kirk Hammett (Metallica). We became really good friends; I was his guitar roadie at first. One day he asked me if I wanted to learn a chord, and then he taught me some random Rolling Stones song; I can't remember what it was. Six months later I was in the band. We were at a rehearsal and he asked me if I wanted to play a song, and I played Judas Priest's 'Grinder'. It was the first song I ever played with Exodus, and they asked me if I wanted to join (the band). Been there ever since."

Exodus have joined forces with Fit For An Autopsy to announce a US tour in November and December.

Says Exodus: "We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US in November/December with Fit For An Autopsy, as well as Darkest Hour and Undeath, this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"

Tour dates:

November

15 - For Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December

1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground