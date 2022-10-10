EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT's Live Gear Featured In New Rig Rundown Video

Premier Guitar has shared a new rig rundown video featuring Exodus axe master Gary Holt's live tech, Steve Brogden. Check it out below.

Premier Guitar: "If you’re a devoted follower of the Rig Rundown series, you’ve probably noticed our recent rash of thrash. We’ve featured nearly every corner of the genre—heavyweights Megadeth, torchbearers Anthrax, revivalists Municipal Waste, and, now, pioneers Exodus get their (re)visit. Their four-decade reign and 11 gnashing albums are brimming with sinister, trouncing, wood-splitting riffs and vividly vicious narratives. And the blade of this chainsaw collective is its longest-tenured member, fretboard flyer Gary Holt, whose last Rig Rundown appearance was in 2015.

During the afternoon of Exodus’ middle slot for the ongoing The Bay Strikes Back tour—featuring neighbors Testament and Death Angel—at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, Holt’s tech Steve Brogden invited PG’s Perry Bean onstage to catalog the thrasher’s setup. In this RR, Brogdon details the murderous axes, custom cabs, and more that Holt is packing into the trailer and onto the stage."

Gary Holt is known worldwide a the guitarist for Slayer and Exodus. Out of conviction, Gary has designed his signature guitar strap model from vegan materials. In addition to high comfort, the main focus in the development was on the high quality and robustness of the materials used.

- Width: 2.36 inches (6 cm)

- Length adjustable: 45.7 - 72.8 inches (116 - 185 cm)

- Vegan



- Handmade

"Blood splatter" design painted by hand. Each strap is a unique piece. High-end quality guitar strap. Length adjustment by slide-system.

Order here.