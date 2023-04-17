EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Unveils New ESP LTD Signature Guitar At NAMM 2023; Video

At the 2023 NAMM Show, ESP Guitars got to hang out with Gary Holt from Exodus and Slayer for the introduction of his new LTD Signature Series guitar, the GH-SV. Complete info and specs can be found here.

The NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show takes place annually in Southern California, at the Anaheim Convention Center, and is one of the largest music product trade shows in the world. Not open to the public, NAMM caters to domestic and international dealers and distributors. The 2023 edition ran from Thursday, April 13, through Saturday, April 15.