EXODUS Guitarist LEE ALTUS To Sit Out European Tour; THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's BRANDON ELLIS Steps In

US thrash metal masters, Exodus, have announced that guitarist Lee Altus will not be joining the band on their upcoming European tour.

Says the band: "Family concerns dictate he remain close to home and being so far away from home is not possible. Exodus stand strong with Lee and will destroy in his behalf, and he will rejoin us for the upcoming tours such as the fall leg of The Bay Strikes Back. We stand behind our brother in everything and he will be back!

"Joining us on this trek is none other than Brandon Ellis of The Black Dahlia Murder, so let’s welcome him like one of the Exodus family! Brandon is one of the sickest guitarists alive and he is going to kill it for certain! See you soon in Europe and the UK!"

Brandon adds, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to get on stage with the legendary dudes of Exodus and crush some open air fests and clubs this July and August. I wish Lee the best and will cover his stage right post with honor and respect!”

Persona Non Grata, the eleventh Exodus studio album, is available via Nuclear Blast Records.

Literally translating to “an unwelcome” or “unacceptable” person, Persona Non Grata touches on themes of modern societal disgust and degradation. The band gathered at Tom Hunting's house in the mountains where they produced and recorded Persona Non Grata from three home-built studios . Steve Lagudi was at the helm of engineering while the band enlisted Andy Sneap of Backstage Studios to mix the album. For the third time in the band’s history, they returned to Swedish artist Par Olofsson to create the album artwork.

Tracklisting:

"Persona Non Grata"

"R.E.M.F."

"Slipping Into Madness"

"Elitist"

"Prescribing Horror"

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

"The Years of Death and Dying"

"Clickbait"

"Cosa Del Pantano"

"Lunatic-Liar-Lord"

"The Fires of Division"

"Antiseed"

"Prescribing Horror" lyric video:

"The Years Of Death And Dying" lyric video:

"Clickbait" lyric video:

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)":

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" video: