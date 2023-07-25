EXODUS Join Forces With FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY For US Tour; DARKEST HOUR And UNDEATH To Support

July 25, 2023, 49 minutes ago

Exodus have joined forces with Fit For An Autopsy to announce a US tour in November and December.

Says Exodus: "We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US in November/December with Fit For An Autopsy, as well as Darkest Hour and Undeath, this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"

General on-sale starts Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

November
15 - For Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre
20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December
1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

(Photo - Tayva Martinez)



