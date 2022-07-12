EXODUS Performs With THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Guitarist BRANDON ELLIS At Masters Of Rock Festival 2022; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Back in June, US thrash metal masters, Exodus, announced that guitarist Lee Altus would not be joining the band on their current European tour.

They issued the following statement: "Family concerns dictate he remain close to home and being so far away from home is not possible. Exodus stand strong with Lee and will destroy in his behalf, and he will rejoin us for the upcoming tours such as the fall leg of The Bay Strikes Back. We stand behind our brother in everything and he will be back!

"Joining us on this trek is none other than Brandon Ellis of The Black Dahlia Murder, so let’s welcome him like one of the Exodus family! Brandon is one of the sickest guitarists alive and he is going to kill it for certain! See you soon in Europe and the UK!"

Brandon added: “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to get on stage with the legendary dudes of Exodus and crush some open air fests and clubs this July and August. I wish Lee the best and will cover his stage right post with honor and respect!”

Fan-filmed video of Exodus performing at the Masters Of Rock Festival 2022 in Vizovice, Czech Republic with Ellis can be viewed below.

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

"A Lesson in Violence"

"Blood In, Blood Out"

"The Years of Death and Dying"

"Clickbait"

"And Then There Were None"

"Deathamphetamine"

"Blacklist"

"Only Death Decides"

"Prescribing Horror"

"Bonded by Blood"

"The Toxic Waltz"

"Strike of the Beast"