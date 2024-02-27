EXODUS Plan To Begin Recording New Album In May; "Were Writing Right Now," Says Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA; Video

Exodus frontman, Steve "Zetro" Souza, has revealed that the band will begin recording their follow-up to their 2021 album, Persona Non Grata, this May.

In a new episode of his "Zetro's Toxic Vault" YouTube series (watch below), Souza reveals, "We're writing new Exodus right now and I think we were originally supposed to be in the studio... we were gonna be in March 1, but we can't just rush this stuff. It has to happen. So I think it's more like in the mid-May that it's going to happen now.

"We're going down and doing five shows in South America. We're doing Summer Breeze in Brazil, and there's some stuff in Chile and in Ecuador and in... a couple more things in Brazil that we're doing that will be kinda like right before we go in to do that. And then I believe Europe is the last week of July, around the 26 or the 27 of July to August 18, so I don't think it will be much stuff in there that's going to collude that. But that's where we are at right now with Exodus anyway."

Check out the video below, and stay tuned for updates from the Exodus camp.