EXODUS - Pleasures Of The Frets: The Guitar Anthology Volume 2 Now Available

The sequel to Exodus's best selling guitar book is finally here. Pleasures Of The Frets: The Guitar Anthology Volume 2 features guitar tab and notation for 12 killer songs from the Exodus catalog. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by Heathen/Exodus live guitarist Kragen Lum and Ernie Ball's Match The Master award winner Evan Bradley. Learn how to play the songs exactly as the band plays them with these 100% accurate transcriptions. Presented in 2-guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Gary Holt, Rick Hunolt and Lee Altus played them on the albums. Includes a foreword by Exodus guitar legend Rick Hunolt. 256 pages.

The Deluxe Print Edition of the book also includes an Exodus Pleasures Of The Frets guitar pick and 2-sided bookmark set plus a Digital Copy of the book in PDF format. The Deluxe Print Edition is only available through SubLevel Records, here. Pre-order now and download your digital copy or eBook immediately.

Songs included:

"And Then There Were None"

"Brain Dead"

"Deathamphetamine"

"Deranged"

"Funeral Hymn"

"Good Day To Die"

"Impact Is Imminent"

"Impaler"

"The Last Act Of Defiance"

"Only Death Decides"

"Piranha"

"Salt The Wound"