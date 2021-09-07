EXODUS Release Persona Non Grata Album "Making Of" Trailer, Part 2; Video

With a bond forged in youth and decades-old friendship, the undisputed masters of thrash metal return with their eleventh studio album, Persona Non Grata due to be released on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. In the new video trailer below, Tom Hunting talks about the making of the album:

In a previously trailer we here from Gary Holt on the making of the album:

Literally translating to “an unwelcome” or “unacceptable” person, Persona Non Grata touches on themes of modern societal disgust and degradation. The band gathered at Tom Hunting's house in the mountains where they produced and recorded Persona Non Grata from three home-built studios . Steve Lagudi was at the helm of engineering while the band enlisted Andy Sneap of Backstage Studios to mix the album. For the third time in the band’s history, they returned to Swedish artist Par Olofsson to create the album artwork.

Persona Non Grata will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel + Blu-ray Bonus Disc (Jam Camp!)

- T-Shirt + CD Jewel + Blu-ray Bonus Disc (Jam Camp!)

- T-Shirt

- Cassette – Tinted Red

- CD Jewel + Blu-ray Bonus Disc (Jam Camp!) Long Box (Decibel Magazine Exclusive)

- Double LP

* Black

* Red & Mustard Swirl W/ Black Splatter

* Electric Blue W/ Black & Bone

* Gold & Bone Swirl W. Black and Mint Green Splatter

* Green in Mustard W/ Red Splatter

* Mint Green & Brown W/ Cyan Splatter (EMP Exclusive)

* Purple & Yellow Swirl W/ Mint Green & Bone Splatter (UK Indie Exclusive)

* Bone & Beer Swirl W/ Red & Brown Splatter (Revolver Magazine Exclusive)

* Red & Mustard Swirl W/ Black Splatter (Rebellion Republic Exclusive)

* Blue Swirl W/ Bone * Black Splatter (U.S. Indie Exclusive)

- Mail Order Boxset – Limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide

* Orange, Red Swirl W/ Black Splatter

* 20 page booklet

* Slipmat

* CD + Blu-ray Bonus Disc

* Patch

* Flag

Pre-order here. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Persona Non Grata"

"R.E.M.F."

"Slipping Into Madness"

"Elitist"

"Prescribing Horror"

"The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

"The Years of Death and Dying"

"Clickbait"

"Cosa Del Pantano"

"Lunatic-Liar-Lord"

"The Fires of Division"

"Antiseed"

