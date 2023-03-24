EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Announces Upcoming Memoir, A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way

Guitarist Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus) will release his memoir, entitled A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way, via Hachette Books.

Holt shared the news via Instagram, writing: "Super stoked!!! The announcement in book circles has gone out today, so I’m sharing it in MY circle! The book about my life is under way, from the beginnings of Exodus and thrash metal, to the drug fuelled fall, to the unexpected and tragic circumstances that led me to @slayerbandofficial to the bounce back to Madison Square Garden with @exodusbandofficial charting at number 20 on the MAIN Billboard charts, all will be told! No holds barred, all the lows and highs will be retold! Been a project very close to me, and I’m stoked to be working with @ademtepedelen_ @lauramazer @bschafer714 @hachettebooks and @wendysherman to make this a reality!"

A book description states: Founder and guitarist of the trail-blazing metal band Exodus Gary Holt's A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way, a no holds-barred memoir from the preeminent thrasher's life in metal, from its humble (but

not quiet) beginnings in the San Francisco Bay Area through today's current resurgence in worldwide popularity, as he lived big, played fast, and crashed hard, written in collaboration with Adem Tepedelen.

Stay tuned for further details.