EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT - "I Just Try To Play Every Note Like It's My Last"; Video

ESP player Jamie Hunt had a chance to sit down and have an in-depth chat with legendary ESP Signature artist Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer at this year's Bloodstock Open Air Festival in Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, UK.

In the video below, they discuss guitars (a lot), playing live, and choosing the magic frets to get the best squeals from your guitar.

Gary's current lineup of Signature Series guitars include the ESP Gary Holt EC, the LTD GH-600 (available in Black and Snow White), and the LTD GH-200. Further details here.