EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Get His Brother Back To America After Being Struck By A Taxi In Italy

"Hey everyone, my name is Gary Holt, thrash guitarist for Exodus and formerly for Slayer," begins an unfortunate statement from the beloved six-stringer, who has launched a GoFundMe Campaign to aid his seriously injured sibling.

"My brother on May 6 while on the first day of a solo vacation in Rome, was struck from behind by a taxi, resulting in a broken femur that is in need of surgery. The taxi driver actually put him in the taxi and dropped him off at the hosipital. We aren't even sure if we will find out the who and what of all this.

He spent three days on a gurney in a hallway awaiting even a real bed, alone. Unable to truly communicate with the staff. My wife has flown out there to be with him, she is having the same issues navigating and communicating, but at least my brother is not alone. I fly out as well on Friday to be there for my brother and to help my wife Lisa who is very nervous being alone hersefl there.

The costs have been enormous to the family and to Charles and he hasn't had the surgery yet, and he cannot fly home until he does. We hope sooner rather than later. I am not wealthy, unlike what the internet says, far from it, I have no more income that any blue collar worker.

My brother will not be able to work for months, he has had a rough life but turned it around years ago, saves all his money working at a coffee shop and recycling, to go on these trips, to live again. This nightmare gets worse, whenever there's a glimmer of good news, another road block. Please get him home and help him get well."

Currently, $48,450 has been raised, with the eventual goal being $75,000. To donate - no amount is too small, every dollar helps - visit GoFundMe.