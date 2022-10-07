EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Launches Signature Guitar Strap

Gary Holt is known worldwide a the guitarist for Slayer and Exodus. Out of conviction, Gary has designed his signature guitar strap model from vegan materials. In addition to high comfort, the main focus in the development was on the high quality and robustness of the materials used.

- Width: 2.36 inches (6 cm)

- Length adjustable: 45.7 - 72.8 inches (116 - 185 cm)

- Vegan

- Handmade

"Blood splatter" design painted by hand. Each strap is a unique piece. High-end quality guitar strap. Length adjustment by slide-system.

