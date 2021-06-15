EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Quits Drinking Alcohol - "Been A Long Party For Me But It Doesn’t Feel Like A Party Anymore"
June 15, 2021, an hour ago
Guitarist Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) has announced that he has quit drinking alcohol.
Holt made the announcement via an Instagram post today, stating: "Day one for me, here I go. This last year has been one in which I’ve come to realize the drinking needs to go. Been a long party for me but it doesn’t feel like a party anymore. I’m not perfect and the booze has crept up on me. Here’s to feeling clear and lucid from here on out."🤘🏻