EXODUS / SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Quits Drinking Alcohol - "Been A Long Party For Me But It Doesn’t Feel Like A Party Anymore"

Guitarist Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) has announced that he has quit drinking alcohol.

Holt made the announcement via an Instagram post today, stating: "Day one for me, here I go. This last year has been one in which I’ve come to realize the drinking needs to go. Been a long party for me but it doesn’t feel like a party anymore. I’m not perfect and the booze has crept up on me. Here’s to feeling clear and lucid from here on out."🤘🏻