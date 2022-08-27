EXODUS' TOM HUNTING Covers JERRY REED's Smokey And The Bandit Classic “East Bound And Down”; Video

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting's new single from his Hunting Party EP is a cover of “East Bound And Down”, Tom’s take on the Jerry Reed classic from the film Smokey And The Bandit featuring Jack Gibson (Exodus) on bass and James Arthur (Wheelhouse Junction) on vocals. Check out the video below:





Hunting's band includes guitarist C. Will Harden and drummer Gator McKlusky.

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels not only lends his vocals to the classic, "Jungle Love" (Purple Rain), but wrote his own lyrics for this classic by Morris Day And The Time.

Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction) plays bass on the Stevie Wonder classic "You Haven’t Done Nothin'", plus the guitar parts behind DMC on "Jungle Love", adding to that crushing original section of the track.

Jonny Rod (Return To Darkness) takes on the killer solo for "East Bound And Down", staying true to the classic. He also kills it on bass for "Jungle Love" and "Boys Are Back In Town" by The BusBoys, from the film 48 hrs.

Tom worked closely with drummer Gator McKlusky, who also produced and engineered the album, to make sure everything best represented these classics. Look for the first music video "Boys Are Back In Town" featuring Chuck Billy (Testament) and Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus) on backing vocals. Video created by Craig Cefola.

The tracklist is as follows:

"You Haven’t Done Nothin'"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"Jungle Love"

"East Bound And Down"