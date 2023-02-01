EXODUS' TOM HUNTING Joins Forces With DARRYL "DMC" McDANIELS And DAN LORENZO For Cover Of THE TIME Hit "Jungle Love"; Music Video Streaming

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has released the latest single from his Hunting Party EP, a cover of The Time's "Jungle Love" from Prince's Purple Rain film.

The cover features Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run-DMC), and Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction) on guitar. Darryl actually wrote original lyrics for his part and Dan came up with the guitar parts to go along with DMC’s vocal.

Watch the video, as well as an interview with McDaniels, below:

Hunting Party EP details below.

Tracklisting:

"You Haven’t Done Nothin'"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"Jungle Love"

"East Bound And Down"