Experience the Magic of Live Music at These Top UK Casinos

Are you looking for a night out with a difference? Look no further than UK Casinos with live music! From the Opera House Casino to Genting Casino Westcliff, there are plenty of places in the UK where you can enjoy a night of gambling and entertainment. Here's our list of top UK Casinos with live music:

The Opera House Casino

A privately owned and managed casino that offers all the favorite casino games. Located in the beautiful east coast seaside town of Scarborough, it is an entertainment jewel in the crown. The venue boasts a small number of slot machines, as well as live entertainment and more. Players can also enjoy cigars from Hunters & Frankau, one of the finest importers and distributors of cigars in the UK. Daniel Stockdale, an experienced casino manager with a demonstrated history of working in the gambling and casinos industry, manages the casino.

Live Music at The Casino MK - Xscape Milton Keynes

Head to The Casino MK at Xscape Milton Keynes for an evening of live music and entertainment. With more than 20 live gaming tables, a poker room, bar and restaurant, you'll be sure to find something to keep you entertained.

The Casino MK offers over 100 slot machines, 30 gaming tables, a large poker room, restaurant and two bars. Whether you're looking for a night out with friends or family or just want to try your luck on the slots, The Casino MK is the perfect place for an unforgettable evening.

For those looking for a bit of extra excitement, The Casino MK also hosts regular live music events featuring some of the best local bands and DJs in Milton Keynes. So come down and enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment at The Casino MK!

Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City

Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City is one of the UK's premier casinos, located in London. With a 24-hour gaming floor, it offers an exciting range of casino games and activities for all levels of players. The casino is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from Liverpool Street and features a variety of slots, table and card games, as well as live casino gaming.

The Aspers Group comprises four casinos within the UK, led by Chairman Damian Aspinall. The group is a 50/50 joint venture between Damian Aspinall and Crown Resorts Limited. Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City was the first large license super casino established in the United Kingdom in December 2011 and continues to be a popular destination for both experienced and novice gamers alike.

At Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City, you can enjoy a wide selection of classic table games such as Roulette, Blackjack and Poker. You can also try your luck at the slots or take part in one of their many tournaments. For those looking for something different,every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm, Aspers LIVE! brings you London's freshest acts. And the best part? It's completely free to the guests!

At any entry point to Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City, guests must be 18 years or over and show either a) valid photographic ID or b) a Passport. So make sure you bring your ID with you if you plan on visiting.

The Hippodrome Casino Live Entertainment Venue

The Hippodrome Casino is the biggest and busiest casino in London, with live gaming, entertainment and bars open 24/7. Located at the corner of Cranbourn Street and Charing Cross Road in Westminster, this iconic venue is a cornerstone of West End life.

At The Hippodrome Casino, you can find a variety of electronic games, slots, poker and table games spread across five floors in three separate rooms. With no membership required, you can enjoy 8 bars including The Rooftop, Lola's and Magic Mike Live as well as the Heliot Steak House.

Whether you're looking for a night out with friends or a fun evening of entertainment, The Hippodrome Casino has something for everyone. With its world-class gaming experience and vibrant atmosphere, it's no wonder why this London hotspot continues to be one of the most popular destinations in the city.

Grosvenor Casino - Live entertainment - Great Yarmouth

Grosvenor Casino Great Yarmouth is the perfect destination for a night of live entertainment and gaming. Located in the historic Shadingfield Lodge, a grade II listed Victorian building, Grosvenor Casino offers an unforgettable experience.

The casino provides a range of gaming options including slots, electronic roulette, blackjack and three card poker. There is also a dedicated poker room with regular tournaments taking place throughout the year.

In addition to the gaming options, Grosvenor Casino also has an amazing restaurant and bar where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks. Whether you’re looking for a light snack or something more substantial, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Genting Casino Westcliff

Genting Casino Westcliff is a premier casino located in the heart of Essex, UK. With its luxurious interior and state-of-the-art gaming facilities, it is no wonder why it is one of the most popular casinos in the region. Whether you are looking to try your luck at the tables or just want to enjoy some drinks and entertainment, Genting Casino Westcliff has something for everyone.

The casino offers a wide range of games including Blackjack, Roulette, Slots and Poker. There are also plenty of promotions and special events taking place throughout the year so there is always something new to experience. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable, making sure that all guests have an enjoyable time.

The casino also boasts a great selection of bars and restaurants offering delicious food and drinks to suit any taste. There is also a live music venue where you can catch some of the best local acts performing every night.

For those who want to take their gaming experience up a notch, Genting Casino Westcliff also offers VIP packages which include exclusive access to private rooms with their own personalized service. These packages come with complimentary drinks, snacks and other perks such as priority seating at tables or even free entry into tournaments.

Victoria Gate Casino – Leeds

With 22 live betting tables and over 175 slots and electronic roulette games, this is the perfect place to spend an evening.

Enjoy watching sports on the biggest screens in Leeds, or take a break from the gaming with weekend DJ's playing all your favorite tunes. Plus, you don't need to be a member to visit – just walk in and start having fun!

Victoria Gate Casino also has two bars and a restaurant so you can grab a bite to eat or enjoy some drinks while you play. And if you do register as a member, you can get up to £50 in free chips when you join.

Conclusion

The casinos and gaming lounges featured above offer a range of exciting experiences for everyone. Whether you're looking to try your luck at the tables, grab some drinks and listen to live music or have a delicious meal – these venues have something for everyone!

