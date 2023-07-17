EXSANGUINATION's Burial Rites Album Streaming In Full; Audio

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have released the new album from Massachusetts death metal destroyers, Exsanguination. Burial Rites is available on all streaming services now. You can order a CD here, and get the digital download here. Find a full album audio stream below.

Following up on Spectral Hymns released in 2021, Exsanguination present eight HM-2 drenched death metal offerings on their most focused release to date. These veterans of the Massachusetts underground metal scene are comprised of former members of Beyond The Sixth Seal and Sevenday Curse, and continue their unholy mission to convert all under one banner. Burial Rites deals with lyrical themes of murder and madness, while also exploring horrors beyond the veil. These musical incantations were captured at Waldron Recordings and the Black Cathedral, with other séances captured at New Alliance.

Exsanguination once again recruited Chris Johnson (Cave In, Cult Leader, Deafheaven) at the helm delivering a tight buzzsaw mix and master.

Tracklisting:

“Reborn In A Casket”

“Coffin Dweller”

“As The Acolytes Burn”

“The Pleasure To End All Pleasures”

“Berserker”

“Into The Abyss”

“The Void”

“Devastated By Black”

Album stream: