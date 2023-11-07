EXTINCTION A.D. Announce Ruthless Intent EP; “Prodigal Scum” Video Streaming

Long Island, NY metal wrecking crew Extinction A.D. have announced their most confrontational release yet with upcoming EP Ruthless Intent, due out January 12, 2024 via Unique Leader Records. Preorder here.

The band has also dropped their vicious new single and accompanying music video “Prodigal Scum” to usher in the news. Matching raw, personal introspection with circle-pit-ready ferocity, the track is a perfectly brutal example of the band’s no-holds-barred combination of metal, hardcore and punk.

From its inception, the band knew the Ruthless Intent EP would capture a more visceral energy than their previous releases.

Speaking on the EP’s creation, they explain: “From the beginning of putting this EP together, we knew there was something a little more visceral than usual and we really leaned into it. Not just the lyrics but the delivery and not just the arrangements and pacing of the songs, but the sonic quality. The entire thing is confrontational.”

“Prodigal Scum” mirrors that intensity, combining Extinction A.D.’s signature ruthless riffage with deeply personal themes.

Vocalist Rick Jimenez shares: “I’ve never been shy about my feelings of the outside world and how the broader picture of humanity affects me, but it’s not very often that I speak about my individual little world in Extinction A.D. Prodigal Scum is a full on personal life experience and something that was empowering to put on tape and also into the video."

The Ruthless Intent EP promises four tracks of Extinction.A.D.’s signature metallic hardcore punk rock fury. Featuring previously released single, "Morality Bait" - a scathing evisceration of those exploiting morality for personal gain - along with today's release of "Prodigal Scum" and two further tracks - "Under The Hood" and "Living To Desecrate".

Extinction A.D. will be bringing Ruthless Intent to stages worldwide all throughout 2024. Stay tuned for more sonic devastation from Long Island's brutal elite soon.

Tracklisting:

“Prodigal Scum”

“Under The Hood”

“Living To Desecrate”

“Morality Bait”

“Prodigal Scum” video:

“Morality Bait”: