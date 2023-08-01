EXTINCTION A.D. Release New Single "Morality Bait"; Visualizer Streaming

New York metal heathens, Extinction A.D., are returning with another blistering slice of their signature metallic hardcore punk in the form of new single, "Morality Bait". Stream the new track, out via Unique Leader Records, here. Find a visualizer below.

Serving as a scathing callout of performative activists, "Morality Bait" focuses Extinction A.D's impeccable combination of groove metal, thrash and hardcore in to a furious riff-storm overlaid by a pointed lyrical evisceration of those exploiting morality for personal gain.

Vocalist Rick Jimenez elaborates: "Exploitation of moral causes is nothing new but it has never been more prevalent and transparent as it's been recently. No surprise that people talk out of both sides of their mouth when there is profit to be made though. 'Morality Bait' is a powerhouse song that takes the frustration with false allies and rallies for their destruction with the weightiest Extinction A.D. riffs yet."

European fans will be will be treated to the first live taste of the new track this August when the band hit the road for a string of headline dates along with support dates with Sepultura, Warbringer and Pro-Pain as well as several festivals including Summer Breeze, Dynamo and Brutal Assault.

"Morality Bait" is just the beginning of the next chapter of Extinction A.D. Keep it locked for big news coming soon.