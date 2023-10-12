EXTOL Return With Double Single After A Decade Of Silence; Guitarist CHRISTER ESPEVOLL Returns To The Fold

Extol, the pioneering Norwegian death metal band, are back - and in a big way. The band has shared not one but two brand new singles. It's the first new music from Extol in a decade and it's a welcome return, which finds Christer Espevoll back in the ranks.

Today, fans can rejoice at the forward-thinking sounds of "Labyrinth Of Ill"and "Exigency." Listen here, and find visualizers for both tracks below.

The songs set the table for Extol's first live appearances since 2014 and a pre-cursor to what's next - expect more music.

Each of the members - guitarist Ole Børud, vocalist Peter Espevoll, aforementioned guitarist Christer Espevoll, and drummer David Husvik - offered their unique insight into the new material.

"The new songs have that perfect blend of hooks, quirks, and melody, coupled with the distinct flavor of a lineup featuring David, Peter, Christer, and yours truly. And top that off with an excellent mix from Jens Bogren. I'm very happy," says Børud.

Peter Espevoll shares the sentiments, saying "I can't believe it's been a decade since we released the latest Extol album. I'm really stoked about the fact that Christer is on board again! It kind of feels like the good old days!"

"The way we wrote 'Labyrinth of Ill' took me back to the good old days," says Christer Espevoll. "It has the distinct impression of all members baked into a recognizably unique Extol cookie: Brutal riffing and tight, yet floating rhythmic section, meeting pleasant melodies, and atypical metal harmonies, topped off with a slightly outside guitar solo that leaves you wanting more, all in classic Extol fashion. I can't wait to continue this new Extol chapter!"

"'Labyrinth of Ill' has definitely renewed my faith in Extol and our ability to play rock music once again," shares Husvik. "Who doesn't wanna go to church when they hear the 'Patience' passages play ping pong with Ole's guitar solo? Brutal, but at the same time disturbingly cozy."

Extol formed in 1993, gained rapid recognition in the extreme metal scene for their innovative fusion of intricate technicality, melodic sensibilities, and faith-based lyrics. Over the years, Extol's distinctive style evolved, incorporating elements of progressive metal, black metal, thrash, and other avant-garde influences. Undeceived (2000) and Synergy (2003) explored complex song structures, while The Blueprint Dives (2005) took a more experimental and progressive rock direction while still retaining their metal roots, earning them their first Norwegian Grammy nomination.

Despite lineup changes, Extol remained committed to defying genre conventions.

In 2013, they returned with a self-titled album, receiving critical acclaim for its technical prowess and progressive approach, earning global respect for their musicianship. Their enduring legacy continues to inspire new generations of metal musicians.