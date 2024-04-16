EXTREME Announce 15 New North American Dates For "Thicker Than Blood Tour" With Special Guests LIVING COLOUR

With a busy year of touring already in the works, the multi-platinum hard rock group, Extreme, announce today, the addition of 15 new dates for a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”

After wrapping several highly anticipated, sold out shows for their spring 2024 dates, the band is thrilled to hit the road once again with special guests Living Colour to bring the show to even more stops across the US and Canada. Dates kick off on September 4 in Billings, MT and will keep the band on tour for the duration of the month, before wrapping on September 28 in Montréal, QC.

Tickets for public on sale begin Friday, April 19 at 10 AM, local time. Special advanced artist presale (using code “BANSHEE”), venue presales, and official Spotify presale will be available starting Wednesday, April 17 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, April 18 at 10 PM, local time. Exclusive VIP packages will also be available to purchase for all dates. All current US dates can be found below. For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

September

4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB

13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB

15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB

20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY

27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON

28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: