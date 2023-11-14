EXTREME Announce New US Dates For "Thicker Than Blood Tour" With Special Guests LIVING COLOUR

Extreme have announced seven new US dates for The Thicker Than Blood Tour, with special guests Living Colour.

Pre-sale tickets + VIP packages are available today, Tuesday, November 14, with code SIX. General tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17, at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets and find Extreme's complete tour itinerary here.

New dates:

March

8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

13 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland

16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently released their new album, SIX, via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: