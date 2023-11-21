EXTREME Announce New US Tour Dates; "Thicker Than Blood" Music Video Released

Boston's Extreme will return to the UK and Europe to spark a new revolution that will take over stages from London to Milan and all points in-between. Non-stop touring behind their rapturously received new album, SIX, has already seen the band crisscross the US, as well as thrill audiences in Australia and Japan.

To set off this next leg of their journey and prepare fans for the Extreme live experience, the band shared a new video for "Thicker Than Blood" filmed from a unique perspective.

"With the 'Thicker Than Blood' video, we wanted to shoot a video that celebrates the fifth and most important member of the band — our fans," video co-director and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt explains. "So we shot it from the fan's point of view."

Globe-spanning footage from California, Australia, and Japan shows just how intense the connection between band and fans can get in the live arena.

"No matter how great a band believes they are, you cannot achieve your dreams of touring the world and doing what you love most, performing, without your fans. It's the most important relationship in our career," Betterncourt continues.

Watch the video below:

With Living Colour supporting in the UK and many dates along the way already sold out, the excitement and anticipation for Extreme's return to these shores is electric... and "Thicker Than Blood" is high-wire proof of what the fuss is all about.

Extreme tour dates:

November

27 - O2 City Hall Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

28 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, United Kingdom

30 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

December

1 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

3 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom

4 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

7 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

8 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

10 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

11 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

12 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 - Muziekcentrum Trix - Antwerpen, Belgium

15 - Rock Out Festival 2023 - Augsburg, Germany

16 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

19 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

January

24 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

26 - Foxwoods Casino Resort - Mashantucket, CT

27 - Tropicana Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

30 - Kodak Theatre - Rochester, NY

31 - Berglund Performing Arts Theater - Roanoke, VA

February

2 - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races - Ranson, WV

3 - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage - Northfield, OH

6 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA

7 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

9 - River City Casino and Hotel - St. Louis, MO

10 - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo - New Buffalo, MI

13 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

14 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

16 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK

17 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

19 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

20 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

25 - Hard Rock Casino Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

28 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles Downtown, CA

29 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

March

2-7 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 - Miami, FL

8 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

9 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

10 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

12 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

13 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

15 - Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

June

16 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

20-22 - Rock Imperium Festival 2024 - Cartagena, Spain

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently released their new album, SIX, via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: