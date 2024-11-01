EXTREME Debut "Small Town Beautiful" Music Video

Multi-platinum hard rock group, Extreme, have released a video for "Small Town Beautiful", lifted from their SIX album.

Says Extreme: "Welcome to 'Small Town Beautiful'! A beauty that is simple, kind and caring. Our new video, filmed in our home state of Massachusetts is out now.

"With the release of this new video, we also wish to shine a light on fans’ hometowns around the world – embracing where they come from. That is why we are asking all fans to be a part of this song. We are creating a special fan-edit of the music video to feature YOU… your hometowns and your stories. Head over to Extreme-Band.com/SmallTownBeautiful to submit a photo of you in your hometown for a chance to be featured in the new video."

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released SIX last year via earMusic. SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

