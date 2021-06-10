EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT - "Album Done And An Almost Inked Deal Means An Upcoming Tour"

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt checked in with the following update on June 8th:

"Billboard Charts on this day, June 8, 1991. Thirty years ago I got a call the night before from Billboard that 'More Than Words' would hit the top of the charts knocking off Mariah at #1. It’s been an incredible journey since and we’re still kickin it.

With incredible meetings with record labels over the last few months to find a home for the new and upcoming Extreme album, it makes it a great anniversary year to have a new release to share with the planet and especially our patient and non-patient fans. Album done and an almost inked deal... means an upcoming tour. So pumped for all of it."

Back in March, Kylie Olsson welcomed Bettencourt to Life In Six Strings for a new interview, available in two parts below.

Olsson: "In part one my chat with Extreme guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, we chat about how every guitarist should start on drums, the importance of understanding the pieces in your band to understand the matrix of the song, working with Steven Tyler and more."

Olsson: "In part two I chat with Nuno about Extreme's new album and where they are with it, the time he played Eddie Van Halen's rig, Sammy Hagar and who are some of the guitar youtubers he is checking out."