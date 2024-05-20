EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH (Video)

On the latest episode of The Jay Jay French Connection, Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay interviews guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt, known for his otherworldly chops and being the lead guitarist of the Boston rock band, Extreme. Tune in to hear these two friends discuss Nuno's early years and his deep rooted connection to The Azores, the importance of influences and individuality, guitar development, Eddie Van Halen's legacy and much more. It's a must listen for all guitarists.

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

