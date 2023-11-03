EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Lists Hollywood Hills Retreat For $3.95 Million

Robb Report's Wendy Bowman is reporting that Extreme guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, is seeking a fairly substantial chunk of change for his longtime residence that just popped up for sale atop the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old lead guitarist of the iconic Boston rock band — who also regularly tours with pop superstar Rihanna — is asking just under $4 million for the contemporary architectural-style spread, or around $1.8 million more than he paid for the place a little over a decade ago, back in spring 2013.

Built back in the early 1990s, but since updated, the home features five bedrooms and six baths filtered across a little more than 5,500 square feet of open-plan living space boasting dark hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings, skylights and an elevator, plus stellar views of the Downtown L.A. skyline, Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Sign, Lake Hollywood and Pacific Ocean beyond.

Nestled on roughly a third of an acre of land, the multi-story gray stucco structure is fronted by a trio of glassy side-by-side garage bays, with the front door opening into a soaring living room flaunting an attractive wood-encased fireplace, seated wet bar and sliding glass doors spilling outside.

Read more, and see photos of the home, at Robb Report.