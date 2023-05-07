EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Talks Delaying SIX Album Release During Global Pandemic - "We Thought It Would Be A Celebratory Thing After Everybody Kinda Gets Let Out Of Prison" (Video)

Masters Of Shred have shared a new interview featuring Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, accompanied by the following message:

"Having had suffered an unfortunate knee injury on the basketball court just one day earlier, the mighty Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme defines the term 'perseverance' when he sits down with our own Mr.Shred aka Derek Thomas in this new, blisteringly shredtacular episode of Talking Shred in collaboration with the 2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise.

Nuno shares some never before mentioned secrets on his signature tone, including details about his secret pedal! He also gives us a sneak peek into Extreme's highly anticipated new album, SIX, as well has some of his favorite solos off the album."

Bettencourt on the SIX album:

"It was done in 2019 / 2020, but we didn't want to put it out through the pandemic because, instead of being another soundtrack to that kind of bizarre few years, we thought it would be more of a celebratory thing after everybody kinda gets let out of prison. That's the type of music we play. For us, it was worth waiting those extra couple years."

Multi-platinum hard rock heroes Extreme’s single, “Rise”, has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over 2 million views to date. The critically acclaimed song, from their new album SIX, out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at #3 on the Classic Rock charts.

The band - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: “Banshee” and “#Rebel”.

“Banshee” is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit. “#Rebel” takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of Extreme's sound.

“We’re calling out those trolls who can’t back up their words,” explains Cherone.

Find both videos below.

Extreme are also excited to announce they will bring SIX’s music to audiences across the globe on the “Thicker Than Blood Tour”. The tour will see the band visit North America from August 2-29 and Australia from September 6-13 where they will be joined by special guests Living Colour.

Extreme will also continue to bring the “Thicker Than Blood Tour” to audiences in Japan from September 17-26. Tickets for Japan will go on sale April 22. GA tickets and VIP upgrades - which include access to the band’s soundcheck - for the North American dates will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM, local time as well as tickets for Australia.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

August

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

19 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

21 - Denver, CO - The Ogden #

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

September

6 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

8 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

# with Living Colour

On SIX, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things. They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX.

Pre-order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side of the Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: