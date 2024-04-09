EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Visits His Childhood Home On AXS TV's Life In Six Strings With KYLIE OLSSON
In the clip below, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt gives rock journalist Kylie Olsson a tour of Boston, MA - the city where he grew up and where his band Extreme was founded - before the two make an emotional stop at his childhood home in this clip from the AXS TV series, Life in Six Strings with Kylie Olsson.
Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.
SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.
SIX tracklisting:
"Rise"
"#Rebel"
"Banshee"
"Other Side Of The Rainbow"
"Small Town Beautiful"
"The Mask"
"Thicker Than Blood"
"Save Me"
"Hurricane"
"X Out"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Here's To The Losers"
“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:
"Banshee" video:
"#Rebel" video:
"Rise" video: