EXTREME - HQ Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Reading, PA Show Streaming

Multi-platinum hard rock icons Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - performed at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA on August 8th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"#Rebel"

"Decadence Dance"

"It ('s a Monster)"

"Rest in Peace"

"Hip Today"

"Teacher's Pet / Flesh 'n' Blood / Wind Me Up / Kid Ego"

"Play With Me"

"Tragic Comic / Hole Hearted"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Cupid's Dead"

"Am I Ever Gonna Change"

"Midnight Express"

"More Than Words"

"Banshee"

"Take Us Alive / That's All Right"

"Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee / Get the Funk Out"

Encore:

"Small Town Beautiful / Song for Love"

"Rise"

Extreme have released a static video for "Save Me", a track from their new album, SIX, out now via earMusic. Check it out below:

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"The Mask:

"Small Town Beautiful":

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video:

Extreme's headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour is underway. It will be followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama. The band also announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT.

Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting Extreme on their US and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets at extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

August

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

September

6 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

8 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

November

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

December

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *

11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale