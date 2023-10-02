Extreme Metal Drum Legend NICK BARKER Announces Return To Touring Following Kidney Failure - "This Is A HUGE Boost To My Mental Health And General Well Being"

UK drum legend Nick Barker, who made his name working with Cradle Of Filth and Dimmu Borgir, and is currently a member of Brujeria and Shining, has announced his return to touring since revealing his battle with kidney failure earlier this summer.

A message from Barker follows:

"So here it is Ladies & Gents (and whatever the fuck pronouns!). My first tour back in the saddle since the well documented kidney failure of yours truly.

I’m not pulling double duty but I’ll certainly be getting up and blasting a few songs with my Brujeria familia, that’s for sure…

Big love to the amazing renal team at Peter Moorhead Hemodialysis unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for all their help arranging alternative treatment whilst on tour….

This is a HUGE boost to my mental health and general well being,I can’t wait to play again and see so many friendly faces out there!

CHUFFED!"