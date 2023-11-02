Extreme Metal Drum Legend NICK BARKER On Battle With Kidney Failure - "I'm Really Working On Getting My Health Back On Track" (Video)

UK drum legend Nick Barker, who made his name working with Cradle Of Filth and Dimmu Borgir, and is currently a member of Brujeria and Shining, recently announced his return to touring since revealing his battle with kidney failure earlier this summer.

Barker spoke with Royalty Free Radio and offered an update on his health. Check out the full interview below.

Barker: "I'm feeling great. I've got dialysis treatment first thing in the morning. I get picked up at six, I'm plugged in by seven and I'm back home for around lunchtime. Yeah, I'm doing okay. Treatment has its ups and downs. Sometimes it can wipe you out physically; you feel completely drained. And other times you feel great. It's a bit of a rollercoaster, but I'm doing great. I'm keeping positive and I'm working towards getting a transplant as soon as possible. I'm really working on getting my health back on track, and I hope to be back behind the drum kit and touring the world again very soon. I'm gonna come back with a bang."

Barker recently issued the following update regarding his return to touring:

"So here it is Ladies & Gents (and whatever the fuck pronouns!). My first tour back in the saddle since the well documented kidney failure of yours truly.

I’m not pulling double duty but I’ll certainly be getting up and blasting a few songs with my Brujeria familia, that’s for sure…

Big love to the amazing renal team at Peter Moorhead Hemodialysis unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for all their help arranging alternative treatment whilst on tour….

This is a HUGE boost to my mental health and general well being,I can’t wait to play again and see so many friendly faces out there!

CHUFFED!"

A GoFundMe page to help Barker pay for medical expenses has been set up and can be found here.