EXTREME Performs VAN HALEN Classic In Montreal; Video

Multi-platinum hard rock group, Extreme, performed Van Halen's "Mean Street" during their September 28 concert at MTelus in Montreal, Quebec (Canada). Watch fan-filmed video of the performance below:

Extreme recently released a video for "Save Me", lifted from their SIX album.

"This video was shot with a very claustrophobic feel to show the raw emotion of the heavy subject matter of the song,” says Nuno Bettencourt. “It was important to shoot it this way to create a lack of oxygen in a black void as if “we” are the voices in your heads… in our own heads, to visually put across the psychological battle of whispers and screams we have all dealt with in coping with life’s challenges.”

Gary Cherone’s schizophrenic vocals in the verses is the dark narrator in our heads, taunting and pushing us to a dangerous edge… whereas in the refrain, his impassioned plea - “Save me from myself / Save me from this hell…” - is our voice that is screaming in our heads but often painfully silent on the outside.

Nuno explains, “…the viewer sometimes can’t tell where one face ends and the other begins. Like we are small pieces of a human jigsaw puzzle… with one rule… that we will never see the full finished puzzle.” Of our full selves.

Reaching a crescendo with Nuno’s stinging solo, the video ultimately ends in a dark place, but as Nuno and Gary intended, it is a song of hope… in a dark reality.

“YOU ARE NOT ALONE. There is always someone to call when all seems hopeless.”

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released SIX last year via earMusic. SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

