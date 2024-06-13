EXTREME Premier "Beautiful Girls" Music Video

Multi-platinum hard rock group, Extreme, have released a video for "Beautiful Girls", lifted from their album SIX, released last June.

Says the band: "Today we celebrate ALL the beautiful girls across the world with our new video. Beautiful girls come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds and this one is for YOU!"

With a busy year of touring already in the works, Extreme recently announced the addition of 15 new dates for a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”

After wrapping several highly anticipated, sold out shows for their spring 2024 dates, the band is thrilled to hit the road once again with special guests Living Colour to bring the show to even more stops across the US and Canada. Dates kick off on September 4 in Billings, MT and will keep the band on tour for the duration of the month, before wrapping on September 28 in Montréal, QC.

Exclusive VIP packages are available to purchase for all dates. All current US dates can be found below. For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

September

4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB

13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB

15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB

20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY

27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON

28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: