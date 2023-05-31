EXTREME Release New Single "Other Side Of The Rainbow"; Music Video Streaming

Multi-platinum hard rock icons, Extreme, have been steadily building the anticipation for their much-awaited new album SIX - due June 9 via earMUSIC - with three previously released heavy-hitting rock singles (“Rise,” “Banshee” and “#Rebel”).

The band have today (May 31) revealed a fourth single, “Other Side Of The Rainbow”, which shows off their more intimate side in the vein of previous singles such as the RIAA gold-certified, Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “More Than Words,” “Hole Hearted,” and “Seven Sundays”.

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” is one of Extreme's most soulful journeys, taking listeners into the depths of the human heart. Stream/download it here. Watch the “Other Side Of The Rainbow” music video below.

“Every once in a while, we’ll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one,” says frontman Gary Cherone. “It’s a universal theme. It’s about restoring someone’s faith in love... we feel that it’s the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody.”

Citing Brian May, Eddie Van Halen, and Neil Schon as particular influences, Extreme co-founder and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt asks, “How do you play a blistering solo, making it feel like a rainbow?” He goes on to share, “It’s a groove we’ve never done acoustically. It’s got my favorite guitar solo it’s an up-tempo, moving song.”

On SIX, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things. They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX.

Pre-order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side of the Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video:

Trailer:

Extreme's headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama. The band recently announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT.

Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting Extreme on their US and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets at extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

August

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

19 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

21 - Denver, CO - The Ogden #

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

September

6 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

8 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

November

27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

December

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *

11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale