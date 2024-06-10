EXTRUSION Announces New Album, The Gates Are Open

The St. Louis area metal band Extrusion has unveiled their debut album, titled The Gates Are Open, which was released on May 27, 2024.

Extrusion is a three-piece band from Wood River, Illinois that is well recognized for their heavy combination of death metal, thrash, grunge, and deathcore. Their name, which translates to the process of heating metal and then shaping it into the desired form, sums up their sound and stage presence.

The Gates Are Open artwork and tracklisting:

"Opening The Gates"

"New Era"

"Until I Die"

"Beyond The Maker"

"At The Mountains Of Madness"

"Slaves To The Pharaoh"

"The Great Architects"

"Grave Digger"

"Self Abuse"

"Pull The Trigger"

"Left On Shore Tides (L.O.S.T)"

Stream "Slaves To The Pharaoh" now:

For further details, visit Extrusion on Facebook.