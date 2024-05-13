EXUMER Announce European Co-Headline Tour With HIRAX

Exumer finally return to Europe in the summer for the "Scorching Europe 2024" tour, together with comrades Hirax. See below for full dates.

Exumer's latest album, Hostile Defiance, was released in 2019 and hit the German album charts at #42, which marks the highest chart entry in the history of the band. Exumer is hard at work on a new album for a possible release in late 2024 / early 2025.

Additionally, Exumer announces the addition of new bassist Alex Voss to their ranks. Singer Mem von Stein states: "We are happy to announce and welcome bassist, Alex Voss, as a permanent member of Exumer. Alex helped us out during our last full European tour in 2019, and then again in 2023, filling in on bass duties when our former bass player was not able to attend. Since then, Alex has been a great friend and musician who will also be playing bass on our upcoming album and all live dates in the future."

Tour dates:

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12

6 - Warsaw, Poland - "Hydrozagadka

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

8 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

9 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg

10 - Selb (GER) "Nordclub Bayern

11 - Kortijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest

12 - London, UK - 02 Islington Academy (with Exodus)

13 - Plymouth, UK - Junction

14 - The Hague, Netherlands - Musicon

15 - Doetinchem, Netherlands - Engelenbak

16 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

Exumer lineup:

Mem V. Stein - vocals

Ray Mensh - guitars

Alex Voss - bass

Matthias Kassner - drums

Marc B. - guitars