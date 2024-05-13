EXUMER Announce European Co-Headline Tour With HIRAX
May 13, 2024, an hour ago
Exumer finally return to Europe in the summer for the "Scorching Europe 2024" tour, together with comrades Hirax. See below for full dates.
Exumer's latest album, Hostile Defiance, was released in 2019 and hit the German album charts at #42, which marks the highest chart entry in the history of the band. Exumer is hard at work on a new album for a possible release in late 2024 / early 2025.
Additionally, Exumer announces the addition of new bassist Alex Voss to their ranks. Singer Mem von Stein states: "We are happy to announce and welcome bassist, Alex Voss, as a permanent member of Exumer. Alex helped us out during our last full European tour in 2019, and then again in 2023, filling in on bass duties when our former bass player was not able to attend. Since then, Alex has been a great friend and musician who will also be playing bass on our upcoming album and all live dates in the future."
Tour dates:
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12
6 - Warsaw, Poland - "Hydrozagadka
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
8 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
9 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg
10 - Selb (GER) "Nordclub Bayern
11 - Kortijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest
12 - London, UK - 02 Islington Academy (with Exodus)
13 - Plymouth, UK - Junction
14 - The Hague, Netherlands - Musicon
15 - Doetinchem, Netherlands - Engelenbak
16 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival
Exumer lineup:
Mem V. Stein - vocals
Ray Mensh - guitars
Alex Voss - bass
Matthias Kassner - drums
Marc B. - guitars