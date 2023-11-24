EYE AM Feat. CROWBAR, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Release "Cryptomnesia" Single And Music Video

Pioneering a nostalgic powerhouse classic rock feel with a modern edge, Eye Am releases their new single, "Cryptomnesia", following the buzz of their first release in June. The track is released exclusively via Corpse Paint Records and a video can be viewed below.

The music video, a perfect complement to the song, was shot and directed by Mike Holderbeast at OCD Recording and Production.

Eye Am is made up of Crowbar vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein, guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey, drummer/vocalist Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative/Silvertomb, and former Crowbar bassist Todd Strange (who also played alongside Kirk in Down). Showcasing a unique combo of low-and-slow metal with bolstering vocals, the group utilizes the unique strengths of its members, along with a heavy emphasis on spontaneity and intuition. The group traveled to New Orleans to celebrate the release of their new single, and gave a special fan, Nina Himes, a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be part of the trip in a giveaway following up to the release.

This was the groups’ second time coming together since their gathering at MoatHouse Studios in Gainesville Florida to record their debut single, “Dreams Always Die With The Sun.”

With a soft, acoustic intro jolting into heavy-hitting guitar riffs and face-melting vocals, "Cryptomnesia" feels like a total slap in the face in the best possible way. The song centers around the mantra, “And into your arms, I commend my life. And after your death, I take back what’s mine.” It is a perfect embodiment of what makes Eye Am truly spectacular - their ability to combine familiar tones with new, innovative ways to express their love of rock and roll and metal.

"'Cryptomnesia' is the foundation to the house we are building.” - Andrew Spaulding, founder, Corpse Paint Records

“I think we’re finding our sound as we go. And this is sounding more like Eye Am.” -Todd Strange, bassist, Eye Am

“The creative part is the fun part, that’s been the fun part. It’s become the song, to me, that identifies Eye Am. We’re still finding ourselves, and it seems like this is where we are meant to be.” - Johnny Kelly, drummer/vocalist, Eye Am

“We wanted to give more of an unpolished feel…we all grew up on 70s music, so we wanted them to sound more analog, we wanted to sound more like that era.” - Vinny Labella, co-producer, Eye Am

“I really think 'Cryptomnesia' is a perfect example of a new Band finding it's own style and sound. I love 'Dreams Always Die With The Sun', but we had a lot more time putting together 'Cryptomnesia', and the end result is awesome!!! The song is very hypnotic to me. I never get tired of hearing it, and that's a great thing!!!” - Kirk Windstein

"I feel that 'Cryptomnesia' is ambitious and really widens the pallet for Eye Am moving forward. It wasn’t designed with that in mind it just sort of grew from a central riff like any other song, but then just spread outward-eventually incorporating acoustic guitars, multiple lead guitar breaks and key changes. I think it came out quite powerful and we’re really proud of it. Now we’ve seem to have set a pretty high standard for ourselves and I feel like we’re going to have to not just maintain it but keep pushing the envelope to see where it leads us. Discovering new sounds and taking risks go hand in hand. Sometimes it works and sometimes it hits the wall but it’s always more interesting than taking the obvious route." - Kenny Hickey

Hickey adds, “I don’t want our music to be one dimensional. I don’t want it to be just dark and doomy or always heavy I want it to be both light and dark and dynamic and I think 'Cryptomnesia' really captures all of that. I really love the way it moves freely between opposing movements of heavy guitars and sudden melodic key changes and even acoustic segments. It’s a moody song and it goes a lot of places in the 5 minutes or so it takes to play out. It feels more like a trip than a song to me. I don’t get tired of listening to it.”

(Photo - Charles Dye Photography)