EYE AM Feat. CROWBAR, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members To Release "Cryptomnesia" Single In November

"Cryptomnesia" is the second single from heavy-metal group Eye Am, and they have just announced it will be released November 24, and pre-orders are available now.

Band members Kenny Hickey, Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative), Kirk Windstein, and Todd Strange joined together this year to deliver a nostalgic powerhouse classic rock feel with a modern edge, and their new single promises to continue this addictive sound fans know and love.

Kenny Hickey is the first to share his excitement of this new single, “As a musician, it’s often difficult to listen to a song just for the enjoyment of it once it’s been completed primarily because of the many hours of work and concentration that go into it and the repetitive nature of the recording process in general. But, when I sit back and listen to 'Cryptomnesia' all that seems to melt away and I fall in love with it again. “

Kenny goes on to say, “The song is more of an experience rather than just another tune to fill in some time while you’re on your way here or there.”

“I’m really excited for the fans to get a chance to hear a more developed version of Eye Am. This song Kenny had the true universal connection to creativity. I picked him up from the airport before the recording session started. We got back to where we were staying and within 30 minutes he wrote the opening riff and Melody to the song, it just poured out of him.” I think it’s some of the best stuff he’s ever done in his whole entire career.” Andrew Spaulding, Corpse Paint Records

Andrew adds, “Once Kenny took his new creation to the studio, he sat down with Kirk and the magic happened again. After the two developed the song, Todd and Johnny joined in and collectively as a band, arranged it. You could tell the guys are creating a sound, not just playing notes.”

Kicking off the excitement for the release, the band and Corpse Paint Records teamed together for a once-in-a-lifetime contest for fans to win a trip to New Orleans and meet the band, and now, pre-orders for the single are live with several different (and extremely limited) variants - not to mention, an opportunity to get your name in the EYE AM album credits in 2024. Head here.

Since the success of their release “Dreams Always Die With The Sun” back in June of this year, Eye Am has gained tremendous traction and garnered the attention of many new fans - only setting them up for success with their new release "Cryptomnesia".

Showcasing a unique combo of low-and-slow metal with booming vocals, the group utilizes the talents of members from bands such as Type O Negative, Silvertomb and Crowbar to create a new sound with familiar tones.

As an avid lover of hard rock and heavy metal, Raquel Figlo has been with Eye Am since the start. “Not only am I a fan myself, but I am honored to be considered part of the family and to have watched them grow every step of the way.” - Raquel Figlo, Raquel Figlo Public Relations

With the excitement of the pre-order, Vintage Vinyl Bel Air is going to be giving away:

- A Type O Negative vinyl package containing four Re-Release rare variants.

- A Crowbar vinyl package including various autographed rare items.

- A $100 gift card and a hard copy of “Dreams Always Die With The Sun”

Visit the website at here and you will be automatically directed to enter your information to win one of the packages mentioned above.

“I met Andrew at a Metallica show in late ‘23 and he told me about this project. Being friends with Kirk (and a fan of Type O) I said I’d be happy to have Vintage Vinyl Bel Air help sponsor to get it off the ground, just like what we did with “Dreams Always Die With The Sun.” - Dave, Vintage Vinyl Bel Air

“I got to know Dave and Vintage Vinyl Bel Air through being a collector. I bought several pieces from him online long before we met in person. I always loved to shop his online store because it was super impressive. I couldn’t believe how many instruments and cool autographed memorabilia he had when I saw him in person last year. I told him about this project and was beyond excited when he said he wanted to help support it.” - Andrew Spaulding, Corpse Paint Records

Eye Am is made up of Crowbar vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein, guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey and drummer/vocalist Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative/Silvertomb, and former Crowbar bassist Todd Strange (who also played alongside Kirk in Down). Brought together by a mutual friend and record label owner (Andrew Spaulding of Corpse Paint Records), the band uses their own respective experiences in the industry to create hit power rock ballads that have gained 62,000 listens in only a month. With influences like Black Sabbath and The Beatles, the album promises to deliver guitar-driven rock with a melodic ballad at its core - bringing audiences back for more.

(Photos - Charles Dye Photography)