EYE AM Featuring Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Gearing Up To Release Debut Single / Video "Dreams Always Die With The Sun" Soon

Type O Negative's official Facebook page was recently updated with news of what promises to be an exciting new musical collaboration. Details are as follows:

"Kenny (Hickey - guitarist / vocalist) and Johnny (Kelly - drummer) sent me a cool update. They are jamming in a new group called Eye Am. The band includes Kenny and Johnny as well as Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom Of Sorrow, and Todd Strange, formerly of Crowbar and Down. The debut single will be recorded by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse."

Kirk Windstein had previously teased the fact that he would be working with a new band via the following brief, but intriguing social media post:

"Heading to Florida to jam and write with 3 talented Guys!!!"

That was followed by exterior photos of the studio Eye Am are working at in Gainesville, FL.

Speaking with Moshpit Passion, Windstein commented on the project, saying "We're friends, and I'm a huge Type O fan. A friend of ours, Andrew Spaulding, has an independent label called Corpse Paint Records, and he kind of brought it all together, like, 'Hey, guys, I really wanna get you all in a room together and see what happens.' We have one song, but it came out great. We had a lot of fun, so I'm sure we'll do some more writing together."

Eye Am will release "Dreams Always Die With The Sun", their debut single, later this year via Corpse Paint Records along with an official music video. Stay tuned for updates.