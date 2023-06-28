EYEHATEGOD Announce "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" Fall Tour With GOATWHORE, CANCER CHRIST

This fall, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring support from Goatwhore, and Concert Christ on select dates. The trek launches on August 31 in Austin, Texas, and wraps on September 23 in Lafayette, Louisiana

Says EyeHateGod: "This fall we are bringing New Orleans to the West Coast this September with friends Goatwhore along with LA's almighty Cancer Christ!!!"

Dates:

August

31 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

September

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

5 - Palmdale, CA - Transplant Brewery

6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

10 - Santa Cruz, CA - Vets Hall

12 - Portland, OR - Dantes

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

16 - Cheyenne, WY - Ernie’s November

17 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

20 - Shreveport, LA - Bears

21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

23 - Lafayette, LA - Feed n Seed