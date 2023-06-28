EYEHATEGOD Announce "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" Fall Tour With GOATWHORE, CANCER CHRIST
June 28, 2023, 18 minutes ago
This fall, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring support from Goatwhore, and Concert Christ on select dates. The trek launches on August 31 in Austin, Texas, and wraps on September 23 in Lafayette, Louisiana
Says EyeHateGod: "This fall we are bringing New Orleans to the West Coast this September with friends Goatwhore along with LA's almighty Cancer Christ!!!"
Dates:
August
31 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
September
1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
3 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
5 - Palmdale, CA - Transplant Brewery
6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
9 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
10 - Santa Cruz, CA - Vets Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Dantes
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High
16 - Cheyenne, WY - Ernie’s November
17 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
19 - Dallas, TX - Trees
20 - Shreveport, LA - Bears
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
23 - Lafayette, LA - Feed n Seed