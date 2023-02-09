EYEHATEGOD Announce "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" US Tour With GOATWHORE

This spring, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring Goatwhore as support.

Kicking off April 8, the trek also makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, PA - where EyeHateGod will perform Take As Needed For Pain in its entirety. See below for all dates.

April

8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

9 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Charleston, SC - Trolley Pub

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

14 - Portland, ME - Genos

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

16 - Boston, MA - Middle East

17 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ***

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

23 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

24 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop

25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

30 - Tulsa, OK - Rabbit Hole ***

*** no Goatwhore

(Photo - Travis Shinn)