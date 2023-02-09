EYEHATEGOD Announce "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" US Tour With GOATWHORE
This spring, EyeHateGod will hit the road in the US for their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring Goatwhore as support.
Kicking off April 8, the trek also makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, PA - where EyeHateGod will perform Take As Needed For Pain in its entirety. See below for all dates.
April
8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs
9 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
10 - Charleston, SC - Trolley Pub
11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
12 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
14 - Portland, ME - Genos
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
16 - Boston, MA - Middle East
17 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar
18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle ***
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
23 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
24 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop
25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
26 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room
29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
30 - Tulsa, OK - Rabbit Hole ***
*** no Goatwhore
(Photo - Travis Shinn)