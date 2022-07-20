EYEHATEGOD Announce A History Of Nomadic Behavior US Tour 2022

New Orleans’ EyeHateGod have just announced their A History Of Nomadic Behavior Tour 2022. The band’s headline run will include special guests ACxDC and Savage Master. Catch the band on tour starting on September 16 in Austin and wrapping on October 2 in Fayetteville. Tickets are available to purchase, here.

Dates:

September

16 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

17 - Arlington, TX - Division Brewery

18 - Taos, NM - Mesa Brewing

19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Great Northern

23 - Tahoe, NV - Whiskey Dicks

24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

29 - Denver, CO - HQ

30 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

October

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

2 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s

Before EyeHateGod hits the road for their A History Of Nomadic Behavior US tour, the band will be on tour in Europe for a handful of headline shows and festival appearances from June to August. Then, once they wrap up their A History Of Nomadic Behavior tour, they will join Venom Inc for the There’s Only Black Across America 2022 tour.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)