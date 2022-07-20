EYEHATEGOD Announce A History Of Nomadic Behavior US Tour 2022
July 20, 2022, 50 minutes ago
New Orleans’ EyeHateGod have just announced their A History Of Nomadic Behavior Tour 2022. The band’s headline run will include special guests ACxDC and Savage Master. Catch the band on tour starting on September 16 in Austin and wrapping on October 2 in Fayetteville. Tickets are available to purchase, here.
Dates:
September
16 - Austin, TX - Lost Well
17 - Arlington, TX - Division Brewery
18 - Taos, NM - Mesa Brewing
19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
22 - San Francisco, CA - The Great Northern
23 - Tahoe, NV - Whiskey Dicks
24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High
28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
29 - Denver, CO - HQ
30 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
October
1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
2 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s
Before EyeHateGod hits the road for their A History Of Nomadic Behavior US tour, the band will be on tour in Europe for a handful of headline shows and festival appearances from June to August. Then, once they wrap up their A History Of Nomadic Behavior tour, they will join Venom Inc for the There’s Only Black Across America 2022 tour.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)