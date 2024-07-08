EYEHATEGOD Reveal Dates For Turn Troubled Tables US Tour 2024

July 8, 2024, an hour ago

news eyehategod

EYEHATEGOD Reveal Dates For Turn Troubled Tables US Tour 2024

"'Bout that time again," begins an update from EyeHateGod. "After our upcoming Australia / New Zealand run with Goatwhore (July 23 - August 1), we are back on the road with more New Orleans family! Check out EyeHateGod with Exhorder, and extreme rock n roll from Nashville's Hans Condor!" Confirmed venues are as listed:

August
13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers 
14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag 
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
16 - Dayton, OH - Cosmo Joes 
17 - Mansfield, OH - Show Trails 
18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary 
19 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground  
21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz 
22 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23   
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch 
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar 
25 - Albany, NY - Empire 
26 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club  
27 - Boston, MA - Middle East 
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s *** 
29 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar 
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme  
31 - Madison WI, - The Crucible ***

September
1 - Chicago IL - Reggie’s

(*** No Hans Condor)

Check out fan-filmed video of EyeHateGod performing "High Risk Trigger", "New Orleans Is The New Vietnam" and "Methamphetamine" live on May 2, 2024 in Madrid, Spain at Sala Nazca.

 



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources