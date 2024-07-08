EYEHATEGOD Reveal Dates For Turn Troubled Tables US Tour 2024

"'Bout that time again," begins an update from EyeHateGod. "After our upcoming Australia / New Zealand run with Goatwhore (July 23 - August 1), we are back on the road with more New Orleans family! Check out EyeHateGod with Exhorder, and extreme rock n roll from Nashville's Hans Condor!" Confirmed venues are as listed:

August

13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

16 - Dayton, OH - Cosmo Joes

17 - Mansfield, OH - Show Trails

18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

19 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

22 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

25 - Albany, NY - Empire

26 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

27 - Boston, MA - Middle East

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s ***

29 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

31 - Madison WI, - The Crucible ***

September

1 - Chicago IL - Reggie’s

(*** No Hans Condor)

Check out fan-filmed video of EyeHateGod performing "High Risk Trigger", "New Orleans Is The New Vietnam" and "Methamphetamine" live on May 2, 2024 in Madrid, Spain at Sala Nazca.