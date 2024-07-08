EYEHATEGOD Reveal Dates For Turn Troubled Tables US Tour 2024
July 8, 2024, an hour ago
"'Bout that time again," begins an update from EyeHateGod. "After our upcoming Australia / New Zealand run with Goatwhore (July 23 - August 1), we are back on the road with more New Orleans family! Check out EyeHateGod with Exhorder, and extreme rock n roll from Nashville's Hans Condor!" Confirmed venues are as listed:
August
13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
16 - Dayton, OH - Cosmo Joes
17 - Mansfield, OH - Show Trails
18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
19 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
22 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
25 - Albany, NY - Empire
26 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club
27 - Boston, MA - Middle East
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s ***
29 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
31 - Madison WI, - The Crucible ***
September
1 - Chicago IL - Reggie’s
(*** No Hans Condor)
Check out fan-filmed video of EyeHateGod performing "High Risk Trigger", "New Orleans Is The New Vietnam" and "Methamphetamine" live on May 2, 2024 in Madrid, Spain at Sala Nazca.