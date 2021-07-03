EYES WIDE OPEN Share "Burn 'Em" Video, Announce New Album

Swedish four-piece Eyes Wide Open have released the video for their brand new single "Burn 'Em."

Eyes Wide Open will release Through Life And Death on November 12 via Arising Empire. Pre-order it here. The album will be available on CD, colored vinyl, and special bundles via Impericon and EMP.

Through Life And Death hits like a juggernaut, carrying the torch for the Swedish melodic death metal scene, all the while mixing in modern sounds and metalcore-inspired influences.

Tracklisting:

"World On Fire"

"Devastation"

"Fallout"

"Burn 'Em"

"End Of Days"

"Through Life And Death"

"Eraser"

"Brother"

"Wildfire"

"Echoes"(feat. Richard Sjunnesson and Jonathan Thorpenberg)

"Where Death Meets Paradise"

"Bridge To The Future"

"Devastation" video: