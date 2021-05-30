EYES WIDE OPEN Sign To Arising Empire, Drop "Devastation" Video
May 30, 2021, an hour ago
Arising Empire welcomes Eyes Wide Open to the roster. The band has shared the new song and video, "Devastation". Purchase / stream the track at this location.
Eyes Wide Open are a four-piece modern metal band based in Karlstad, Sweden. With their fourth album, 2019's The Upside Down, they hit like a juggernaut. Their music carries the torch from the Swedish melodic death metal scene — mixing it with modern sounds and new influences inspired from metalcore. Catchy melodies, heavy drumming, pumping rhythms, and versatile vocals merge into their own style.