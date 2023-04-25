FAILURE BY PROXY Release “Devil’s Got A New Friend” Single, Video

Failure by Proxy has released new single "Devil’s Got a New Friend" via Daeth Records/TLG/INgrooves. The single was produced by Nick Miller and written by Failure by Proxy and Nick Miller.

Failure By Proxy (FXP) is an American rock band from Galt, California. Founding member and drummer Eric “Spaz” Lewis established the band in December of 2017 with current members guitarist Chuck “Cash” Schubert and bassist and backing vocalist Chris “Gemini” Alosi. This would be the nucleus and creative foundation FXP would build upon.

The band had instant chemistry and begin writing new songs. Within six months they released two singles, “Not Gonna Break”(2018) and “In My Skin” (2018). With 8 songs written, the original lineup was ready to immerse themselves into the local Sacramento music scene.

As fate would have it, in November of 2018, Anthony “Antman” reached out to the band looking to see if they had interest in second guitarist. The combination of Cash’s bluesy Rock feel and Antman’s technical skill and knowledge was a perfect blend of feel, power and musicality. The musical foundation of FXP was now set but the band found themselves missing a vital piece with the departure of their singer in mid 2020.

The band set in search of their new frontman holding auditions until they came upon Rob Wall. Rob’s powerful vocals, writing style and stage presence brought the band up to a new level. The band was finally complete. But tragically in May of 2022, FXP was blindsided with the untimely passing of their singer and friend, Rob Wall. The band needed time to process what happened, to grieve and honor their friend.

After this brief hiatus, the band reached out to Antman’s former band mate and local Central Valley artist Big Elk to audition to be their new lead singer. The band sent new music that he immediately connected with and began writing at a feverish pace. After only 4 months Big Elk has recorded vocals to 5 new songs with 3 more ready to go! The new version of Failure By Proxy is complete and now sonically a force to be reckoned with.

Their high energy and stage presence have led them to open for national acts such as: Gemini, Messier, FLAW, Smile Empty Soul, Oleander, Puddle of Mudd, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, P.O.D., Nonpoint, Islander, Nine Shrines. Failure by Proxy was also nominated for Best Hard Rock band for 2018 in the Sacramento News & Review SAMMIES Award. FxP has also been featured nearly a dozen times on the Sacramento Rock Station 98.5 Rock.

