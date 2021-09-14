FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Cancel Upcoming Performances; "I Have Issues That Were Exacerbated By The Pandemic," Says MIKE PATTON

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have canceled their upcoming performances. A statement from Mike Patton follows:

“Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way." - xMP

Faith No More have issued a statement regarding the band’s tour cancelation: “To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a 5 year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us - hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.

"Thank you for continuing to believe in us." - Bill, Jon, Mike B. & Roddy

Impacted dates:

Faith No More

September

16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

18 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Newport, KY - Ovation Pavilion

24 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest

October

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Mr. Bungle

September

17 - Chicago, IL - Radius

19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest